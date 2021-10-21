Reinforcements are on the way.

With ZaDarius and Preston Smith both sidelined by injury, the Packers are signing pass rusher Whitney Mercilus, who was released by the Texans on Tuesday.

It’s now the second time this season that General Manager Brian Gutekunst has gone out of his way to kick the tires on a veteran free agent.

First, it was Jaylon Smith.

Now, Mercilus from Houston.

It’s worth noting that the Packers were also in on conversations to acquire all-pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore before he was traded to Carolina.

This is all fascinating considering that it’s a 180-degree reversal in mentality from how they’ve operated for the past, I don’t know, forever.

The Packers LOVE their 53-man roster.

They draft and develop.

When injuries happen, they trust their depth from within.

They almost never test the free agent market…until now.

I don’t know what’s changed, but something obviously has.

Maybe it’s a new mentality from Gutekunst.

Maybe Aaron Rodgers is having a say.

Maybe the laundry list of injuries finally got significant enough to force the Packers’ hand.

Whatever’s changed, it’s a new era with a new mentality in that front office.

Now the question becomes, will these signings be enough to get them over the hump in January?

