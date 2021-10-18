“I’ve owned you all my bleeping life. I own you. I still own you. I still own you.”

Yes, he does.

Those the words of Aaron Rodgers in the wake of his 4th quarter rushing touchdown that secured his 22nd career win over the Chicago Bears.

The Soldier Field crowd could do nothing but watch in horror as #12 danced all over their collective grave once again.

Yet, in his post-game press conference, Aaron deftly tiptoed around his passionate exclamation.

He says he blacked out after he saw a Bears fan flipping him the ol’ double bird.

If you’ve ever played sports or been in any sort competitive environment, you know that things like that can happen.

You get lost in the heat of the moment and forget the things you say.

That’s not what happened here.

Aaron knew exactly what he was saying.

He owns the Bears.

He knows it. They know it. The fans know it. Everybody knows it.

Nobody’s arguing anything to the contrary.

It was an epic NFL moment that’ll live on forever.

So, Aaron, there’s no reason to tiptoe around what you said.

To steal a phrase, own it.

