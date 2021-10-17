Refresh this page for instant updates and analysis throughout today including the game; Packers Gameday on now, including Wayne & Larry’s call of the game on WTMJ, and worldwide on desktop and laptop (click here to listen). Chime in after the game with Greg Matzek on Packers OT on WTMJ and on desktop/laptop (click here to listen).

THIRD QUARTER

Packers 17, Bears 7

Aaron Rodgers 12-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones

HALFTIME

Packers lead Bears 10-7

Second Quarter‘

Packers 10, Bears 7

Mason Crosby hits 39-yard field goal

Packers 7, Bears 7

Aaron Rodgers 1-yard TD pass to Alan Lazard

Rodgers shovels to Lazard to even the score! #GoPackGo



First Quarter

Bears, 7, Packers 0

Khalil Herbert 1 yard TD rush