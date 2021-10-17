Refresh this page for instant updates and analysis throughout today including the game; Packers Gameday on now, including Wayne & Larry’s call of the game on WTMJ, and worldwide on desktop and laptop (click here to listen). Chime in after the game with Greg Matzek on Packers OT on WTMJ and on desktop/laptop (click here to listen).
THIRD QUARTER
Packers 17, Bears 7
Aaron Rodgers 12-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones that was SILLY. #GoPackGo— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021
📺: #GBvsCHI on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/xsJiBDW1Qr
HALFTIME
Packers lead Bears 10-7
Second Quarter‘
Packers 10, Bears 7
Mason Crosby hits 39-yard field goal
Packers 7, Bears 7
Aaron Rodgers 1-yard TD pass to Alan Lazard
Rodgers shovels to Lazard to even the score! #GoPackGo— NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2021
📺: #GBvsCHI on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/PZ3q7G8Hfx
First Quarter
Bears, 7, Packers 0
Khalil Herbert 1 yard TD rush
The @ChicagoBears strike first!— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 17, 2021
First NFL TD for Khalil Herbert! #GoBears pic.twitter.com/auBWC3XCPp