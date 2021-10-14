The rivalry has been lopsided of late.

The Packers have gone 44 and 19 against the Bears since the start of the 1990’s.

That doesn’t mean Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and his players appreciate the rivalry any less.

“I think it’s great,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I think it’s great for the game. I think it’s great for fans. Certainly, any NFC North rival, we always get excited to play, because those games mean so much. They’re almost double the effect, in terms of, you win, you give somebody else a loss, and that gives you a full game advantage. It’s a great football team. It’s going to be a great challenge, but we’re excited.”

Kickoff from Soldier Field on Sunday is set for Noon.

Coverage starts at 9 a.m. on 620 WTMJ with Opening Drive.