Phew.

We can put the Aaron Rodgers to Chicago rumors to bed.

While things are far from resolved between Rodgers and the Packers organization, the quarterback dispelled any speculation on Wednesday that he would end up as a Bear at any point in the future.

Rodgers is a student of the game and of the rivalry.

He understands the importance to both teams, both fanbases, and the league.

While he does carry some vindictive energy with him on the field, his comments about the Bears from Wednesday show me that he’s learned from his predecessor.

From the moment the Packers wanted to move on from Brett Favre, all he wanted to do was stick it to them as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

It took two years, but he was able to do it.

Rodgers learned from that mistake that still costs Favre in some courts of public opinion across the state of Wisconsin.

Aaron could very well leave.

It could very well happen after this season.

But he’s not going to burn any bridges on his way out of town.

