Fourth Quarter
Packers 22, Bengals 14
Mason Crosby 22-yard FG
Third Quarter
Packers 19, Bengals 14
Mason Crosby 44-yard FG
HALFTIME
Second Quarter
Packers 16, Bengals 14
Joe Burrow 70-yard TD pass to Ja’Marr Chase
BURROW TO CHASE. 70-YARD TOUCHDOWN. #RuleTheJungle— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021
Packers 16, Bengals 7
Aaron Rodgers 5-yard TD pass to Davante Adams
.@AaronRodgers12 moves to 5th all-time with his 422nd passing TD! #GoPackGo— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021
Packers 9, Bengals 7
Mason Crosby 44-yard FG
Bengals 7, Packers 6
Aaron Rodgers 12-yard TD pass to AJ Dillon
Mason Crosby missed the extra point.
AJ Dillon evens the score in Cincy! #GoPackGo— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021
First Quarter
Bengals 7, Packers 0
Joe Burrow 4-yard TD pass to Samaje Perine.
Joe Burrow finds Samaje Perine to give the @Bengals the lead! #RuleTheJungle— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021
