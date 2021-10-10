Refresh this page for instant updates and analysis throughout today including the game; Packers Gameday on now, including Wayne & Larry’s call of the game on WTMJ, and worldwide on desktop and laptop (click here to listen). Chime in after the game with Greg Matzek on Packers OT on WTMJ and on desktop/laptop (click here to listen).

Fourth Quarter

Packers 22, Bengals 14

Mason Crosby 22-yard FG

Third Quarter

Packers 19, Bengals 14

Mason Crosby 44-yard FG

HALFTIME

Second Quarter

Packers 16, Bengals 14

Joe Burrow 70-yard TD pass to Ja’Marr Chase

Packers 16, Bengals 7

Aaron Rodgers 5-yard TD pass to Davante Adams

Packers 9, Bengals 7

Mason Crosby 44-yard FG

Bengals 7, Packers 6

Aaron Rodgers 12-yard TD pass to AJ Dillon

Mason Crosby missed the extra point.

AJ Dillon evens the score in Cincy! #GoPackGo



📺: #GBvsCIN on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/TACPOlx9uQ — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021

First Quarter

Bengals 7, Packers 0

Joe Burrow 4-yard TD pass to Samaje Perine.