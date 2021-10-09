The Green Bay Packers on Saturday placed starting CB Jaire Alexander on Injured Reserve.

Alexander was carted off the field after injuring his shoulder during a 27-17 Packers win over the Steelers last weekend.

The team announced on Friday that Alexander would not be getting surgery, but left open the possibility that he could be placed on short-term Injured Reserve.

The move means that Alexander will be out for a minimum of three games before he is able to practice.

The Packers will play the Cincinnati Bengals at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021.