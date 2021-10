What a night it was at Lambeau Field. The fans were loud, the fog was heavy, and the final score was just right.

The Packers take their 3-1 record this week to Cincinnati for a showdown with Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Wayne Larrivee breaks down the young and exciting black-and-orange with Dave Lapham, former NFL player and current color analyst for the Bengals radio network.

Enjoy!