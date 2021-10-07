Green Bay is holding its collective breath.

The Packers are searching for second and third opinions on cornerback Jaire Alexander.

They’re hoping to avoid surgery on his injured shoulder that could cost him the rest of his season.

“It looks like it’s a pretty significant shoulder injury,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ on Thursday. “He’ll most likely be out for a while. Anytime you lose a guy of his caliber, it certainly takes a hit not only on your team, but certainly on your defense. We’ve got confidence in the other guys in that room. They’re going to have to step in and play to that level.”

