I was wrong.

On the first day of training camp this summer, I wrote that Randall Cobb’s biggest contribution this season would be ensuring that Aaron Rodgers returned.

That is probably still the case.

Where I was wrong, though, was assuming that Cobb would have little to no impact on the football field.

I thought his best football was behind him and that any on the field contributions this season would just be window dressing.

Then Sunday happened.

Cobb caught 5 balls for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Packers 27 to 17 win over the Steelers.

More important than the stats were the situations.

Three of his catches came on third down.

In the past couple of seasons, Aaron Rodgers has been heavily reliant on Davante Adams and Robert Tonyan on third downs.

If Cobb can be an option in those obvious passing situations, it unlocks the entire Packers offense.

If he can do that consistently still remains to be seen, but both Cobb and Rodgers deserve a lot of credit.

Aaron deserved the criticism he received for clamoring for this trade, based upon the way he acted all offseason.

He now deserves praise, because it’s working.

