Aaron Rodgers might know what he’s talking about after all.

Randall Cobb caught 5 passes for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Packers cruised past the Steelers 27 to 17.

Voice of the Packers Wayne Larrivee thinks both Cobb and Rodgers acquitted themselves well on Sunday.

“He came up big,” Larrivee told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “He can still play, and he has great chemistry with the quarterback, and that always helps.”

The Packers hit the road next weekend to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.