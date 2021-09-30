Matt LaFleur obviously knew that Aaron Rodgers was great before he even accepted the head coaching job in Green Bay.

Nights like Sunday in San Francisco underscore to the head coach that the quarterback may be even better than he thought coming in.

“There’s so many things you can’t appreciate unless you’re around him,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “Little things in terms of just how he’s able to see different nuances in a defense…hear different things on the field, know what’s coming, and stay one step ahead of the defense. Just the ball placement that he puts on throws that might look easy to most people, but the pinpoint accuracy with which he throws really allows to maximize games. He’s the ultimate multitasker. I’m so single-minded. I’ve got a one-track mind. I can’t do nearly as much as what he can. It’s a great benefit to this football team, to this offense, and he’s the guy that makes it all go.”

Rodgers, LaFleur, and the Packers host the Steelers on Sunday.

