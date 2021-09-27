Any time left on the clock is too much time for Aaron Rodgers.

The Niners took the lead Sunday night, scoring a touchdown with just 37 seconds to go.

Aaron Rodgers and Mason Crosby got the last laugh.

Rodgers orchestrated a magical drive to get his team into field goal range.

Crosby did the rest, knocking through a 51-yard field goal for the win as time expired.

While Crosby made the winning kick, Rodgers deserves endless credit for leading the team into position with no timeouts.

“He’s just brilliant at bringing teams from behind like that,” voice of the Packers Wayne Larrivee told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I remember the championship game in 2014 in Seattle when the Packers fell behind. He got them back into field goal range, and Mason Crosby hit a 50-some yard field goal to tie the game and get it to overtime. That’s the kind of thing that great quarterbacks do. That’s why they’re franchise quarterbacks.”

The Packers improve to 2 and 1 on the season.

They’re back home Sunday, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.