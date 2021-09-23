The Green Bay Packers hit the road for Week 3.

They head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

“Because we’re going against one of the premier teams in the National Football League, you better bring your A game,” says head coach Matt LaFleur. “It’s their home opener. They’re 2-0.”

He says that will bring an added level of excitement from the players and fans.

“We expect it to be a packed house and it’s going to be the most chaotic environments we’ve played in in quite some time.”

LaFleur says it will be a true team effort if they want to pull off a win.

“If our big time players don’t play big time in the big time games, you have a hard time winning those games. It’s going to take all 11 out on the field. Everybody is going to have to do their responsibilities and do them at a high level.”

Packers/ 49ers can be heard right here on WTMJ. Kickoff Sunday night is at 7:20.

