The Packers bounced back with a win over the Lions on Monday Night Football.

Good. That’s what they needed to do.

But did they prove that they have what it takes to win the Super Bowl?

The answer is unequivocally, no.

Once again, Joe Barry’s defense ushered the Lions to three scoring drives in the first half.

The Packers’ best defense in the 2nd half was keeping their own offense on the field.

This isn’t about the Lions.

When you dub this season as “The Last Dance,” and it is, the goal is to win the Super Bowl.

Not beat the Lions. Not win the division. Not get back to the NFC Championship. Not get to the Super Bowl.

Win it. Win the whole thing.

If this defense struggles against the Lions, how do you think they’re going to fare against Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and the Cardinals in Week 8.

What about Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce in Week 9?

The Rams in Week 12?

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 15?

Tom Brady and the Bucs in the playoffs?

What if they run into one of those teams again in the playoffs or Super Bowl?

Can the Packers outscore the Lions on a rainy night at Lambeau? Absolutely.

Can they outscore some of the top offenses in the NFL when it matters most?

Maybe, but I’d bet against it 4 straight times in the playoffs.

This defense is not good enough to win the Super Bowl.

Until that gets fixed, everything else that happens is just window dressing.

