The longer I chew on the Packers’ loss to the Saints, the harder it gets to swallow.

A few days removed, there’s still really nothing to hang your hat on as a Packers fan.

Aaron Rodgers played one of the worst games of his career immediately coming out of an offseason that he made all about himself.

Oh, by the way, he continues to throw darts at the organization, most recently in a pre-game interview with FOX’s Erin Andrews.

Matt LaFleur and Davante Adams bragged all of last week about the leadership and hunger that existed on this team.

You tell me which team looked hungrier on Sunday.

Maybe most concerning was the performance of Joe Barry’s defense.

I get that it’s just one game, but it was the worst start you could’ve imagined.

Keep in mind, the Packers defense finished in the Top 10 last season.

The decision to move on from Mike Pettine wasn’t necessarily all based upon performance.

On top of that, Barry rolled out, by and large, the same cast of characters that wasn’t able to get it over the hump in the past.

How can you play better defense when you don’t get better defenders?

If you’re bothered by the criticism directed toward this team, don’t be.

When they act like they acted all offseason and play like they played on Sunday, they’ve got no one to blame but themselves.

