It’s been a challenging couple of weeks for the New Orleans Saints.

Displaced in the wake of Hurricane Ida, the Saints have been practicing in Fort Worth, Texas, and now, are playing in their makeshift home stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

They looked right at home on Sunday, embarrassing the Packers 38 to 3.

Voice of the Packers Wayne Larrivee tips his cap to Saints head coach Sean Payton for keeping his team together through a tulmultuous time.

“He kind of took what would’ve been a really bad situation for any of us, where you had to leave home and go somewhere else, and prepare for a couple of weeks, he took that, as the Saints people were telling me, and really hunkered his team down. They came out focused and ready to play. They were impressive.”

The Packers were anything but impressive.

Aaron Rodgers finished 15 for 28 with 133 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Joe Barry’s defense surrendered 38 points.

The Packers look to bounce back next Monday night at home against the Lions.