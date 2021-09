The NFL season has arrived and the Packers and Saints kick the season off from…Jacksonville?

Hurricane Ida caused numerous problems in New Orleans forcing the shift to Florida.

Wayne Larrivee takes a look at the upcoming season, as well as a look around the NFL with Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly, and talks with Saints new radio voice Mike Hoss.

It’s week one of the Play-by-Play Podcast with voice of the Green Bay Packers Wayne Larrivee. Enjoy!