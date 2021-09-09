For the first time in 15 years, Drew Brees is no longer the starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints.

Instead, the Packers defense will open the season against the turnover-prone Jameis Winston.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is not taking the former #1 overall pick lightly.

“I’ve got experience in my past with him, being in Atlanta, going against him twice a year,” LaFleur explained to Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I got to see up close and personal what type of competitor this guy is. He possesses all the tools that you look for in a quarterback. He’s also a great leader, so he’s a guy that we definitely have to make sure that we account for, and understand that their offense is going to be a little bit different this year in the fact that he can really push the ball down the field. I think it’s going to be a great test for our defense in Week 1.”

LaFleur added that the Packers will need to account for Saints star running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara torched the Packers for 197 all-purpose yards in their matchup last season.

The head coach also revealed that the expectation is to have Za’Darius Smith available for Sunday’s game.

Smith may, though, be limited.

