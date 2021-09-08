The animosity.

It’s still there.

Aaron Rodgers was back at it on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, resuming his weekly appearances throughout the season.

Rodgers spoke candidly, as he always does, about a variety of different topics.

From his recent Instagram posts, to his frustrations with the organization, to his motivations during the offseason.

One anecdote in particular stuck out to me.

Here’s Rodgers speaking about a trip that Matt LaFleur made to visit him during the offseason:

“This offseason was never about Matt and I. We had great conversations throughout the whole thing. I think there was some fear that maybe I wouldn’t come back on his side, which was warranted, because I was thinking about not coming back, but, him and I have always had a good relationship. He flew out, and we had a good time in Malibu. He brought a couple of gifts, as well. He knows how much I enjoy the brown liquor, and also, some wine, he brought as well, so that was much appreciated. Other people maybe didn’t bring the same type of gifts as Matty did.”

The other people he’s referring to there are Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and President Mark Murphy, who both reportedly made similar trips to visit Rodgers during the offseason.

I know it seems like nitpicking, but Aaron Rodgers very easily could’ve left that detail out.

It’s his way of telling you, and telling the world, that the animosity still exists between himself and the organization.

Things are not resolved.

If things don’t change in a major way, the next offseason is going to look at lot like the last one.

Except, this time, he’ll be getting ready for Week 1 somewhere else.

