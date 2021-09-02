Aaron Rodgers is back at it on social media.

The Packers quarterback posted a photo of himself on Instagram hugging his head coach Matt LaFleur.

The photo was captioned, “They said we wouldn’t get along.”

Yeah, dude. We did.

And we had every reason to believe it.

You were the guy that was frustrated with a stagnant Packers offense in 2018.

You were the guy that publicly criticized the organization for not retaining your quarterback coach.

You were the guy that threw your head coach under the bus at the podium after a 22 to nothing win, no less.

You were the guy that drove Mike McCarthy out of town.

And you were the guy that almost left this offseason despite how much you love your head coach.

I’m sure you’re glad that it’s worked out with Matt LaFleur.

Packers fans are, too.

And it has worked.

You’ve got 29 wins in two seasons to show for it.

But don’t come out and act like success with LaFleur was a foregone conclusion.

You had to work hard at it. He did, too.

It’s no secret that you’re not the easiest guy to work with.

How could you be?

When you’re the greatest on the planet at something, it’s impossible for most people to relate to you on some level.

That’s understandable.

But don’t dunk on people for reporting something that, once upon a time, was clear as day.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.