One moment in particular stuck out to me at Packers practice on Wednesday.

During a special teams period about halfway through practice, the offenses for both the Packers and Jets (who are in town for a pair of joint practices) got a breather.

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson took the opportunity to chat up Aaron Rodgers.

Soon enough, all four Jets quarterbacks surrounded #12.

Seems like a smart move.

If you ever have the opportunity to pick the brain of one of the greatest to ever do what you do, you should seize it.

What happened in those conversations between quarterbacks? I don’t know.

Maybe they were talking about cheeseburgers.

If I had to guess, though, Rodgers was likely being as forthcoming as possible with any information and experience that he could pass along to the young guys.

He understands that while it’s still his league now, it’s their league later.

I think he feels a responsibility to be a part of the future of the game of football and pass along anything he possibly can.

Even if it’s just a small word of encouragement, that carries a lot of weight when it’s coming from a 3-time NFL MVP.

He’s done it in the past with former teammates. He’s doing now with Jordan Love. And he’ll continue to do it in the future whenever he can.

For all of his shortcomings, he deserves a ton of credit for that mentality.

