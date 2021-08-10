Trivia Question: Who is the all-time leading scorer in Green Bay Packers history?

Paul Hornung? Nope.

Ryan Longwell? No.

Thumbs-up to those who accurately guessed Mason Crosby.

A picture of consistency and professionalism, Crosby ranks 1st in scoring in Packers history. His 1,682 points rank 20th in NFL history…all while kicking in the cold weather city of Green Bay.

I’m not sure what’s more amazing: The fact Crosby is the longest tenured non-Packers quarterback since Ray Nitschke, or that Crosby enters his 15th season with the Packers with zero competition for the job.

In his last four seasons, Crosby’s field goal percentage has grown from 78.9 to 81.1 to 91.7 to 100. Not bad for a 37-year-old who entered the league when half of his teammates were in grade school.

Sometimes you don’t realize how good something, or someone is until they’re gone. Crosby is the ultimate luxury for a team with championship aspirations.

While many teams operate on the cheap with special teams, the Packers have stuck with the steady veteran for whom no moment is too big.

Void of drama, grounded, productive are just a few ways to describe Mason Crosby.

Soon after he retires…which could be in ten years…you might be able to sum up Crosby’s accolades with three meaningful words: Hall of Famer.

