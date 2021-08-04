If the drama of the offseason is taking a toll on the Green Bay Packers, they sure aren’t showing it.

Tuesday’s practice proved that this group is as loose as any team in the NFL.

While the New York Giants were having a full team brawl on Tuesday, the Packers were having fun.

Aaron Rodgers spent the individual quarterback drill session strumming his air guitar to “Satisfaction” by the Rolling Stones.

Later in practice, he took a knee and grabbed the team photographer’s camera to snap some photos of his teammates.

The Big Dog, Marcedes Lewis, got in on the musical action, drumming along with Nirvana as “Smells Like Teen Spirit” blared from the speakers at Ray Nitschke Field.

Randall Cobb, happily back in Green Bay, joked with members of the media as he plugged in and set up the JUGS Machine.

The jokes kept on coming in David Bakhtiari’s post-practice presser, where he lobbed light-hearted jabs at teammates, coaches, really…anyone.

If you were in his presence, you were eligible to get carved.

All of this a long-winded way to say, the Packers are going to be just fine.

They’re not carrying around the offseason drama and internal turmoil with every movement, whistle, and drill.

Maybe that changes with a loss or two when it really matters, but for now, your Green Bay Packers are hanging loose.

