Let’s play a game of word association.

As a Packers fan, when you hear the word “Love,” you probably think Jordan.

Now, when you think “Love,” I hope you think about the reason Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay.

Rodgers spoke for nearly 40 minutes on Wednesday, openly discussing many of his concerns with the Packers’ organization, most of which have not been resolved.

That just begged the question, “Why is he here in the first place?”

I asked that question to Packers reporter Jason Wilde on 94-5 ESPN on Thursday.

Here was his response:

I messaged with Rodgers afterward…because throughout this process, I wondered if, in the end, it was going to come down to the fact that he still wants to play and there’s a lot of guys in that building not named Brian Gutekunst that he really cares about, that he loves. Big Dog, Davante, D. Bak, Bobby Tonyan, Nathaniel Hackett, Matt LaFleur. I said to him, “So, based on what you said today, the reason you’re here is not because you got any concessions at all of what you wanted, other than Randall Cobb. You came back because you still want to play, and you want to play with a bunch of guys you love.” And his response was, “Exactly.”

Love is the reason that he’s back in Green Bay.

Not Jordan Love.

Love for his teammates and the love of the game of football.

That says all you need to know about Aaron Charles Rodgers.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.