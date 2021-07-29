Earlier this week, I expressed my disgust with the lack of clarity in messaging coming from Aaron Rodgers.

I was fed up with the cryptic Instagram posts and intentionally vague commentary.

On Wednesday, to Aaron Rodgers’ everlasting credit, we got the complete opposite.

Rodgers spoke for nearly 40 minutes, directly addressing his concerns with the Packers organization.

Honesty, candor, reality, and transparency all on display.

The quarterback gave specifics, too.

He’s mad that his opinions haven’t been valued.

He’s mad about how other veterans have been treated on their way out the door.

He did seriously consider retirement.

He doesn’t feel like he has any control of his future.

And despite all of that, he’s excited to still be the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, if only for one more year.

The only thing I disagreed with was Rodgers’ attempt to chastize the media for blowing the story out of proportion in the midst of a 40-minute diatribe about everything that’s gone wrong over the last six months.

That’s neither here, nor there.

Aaron Rodgers deserves to be criticized when he screws up. We all do.

I stand by what I wrote about him on Monday.

But Rodgers also deserves to be commended when he behaves like the dude that we all believe him to be.

The dude we’ve learned that he is over the course of the last 16 years.

He was that dude on Wednesday.

