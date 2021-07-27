After all of that, Aaron Rodgers is in Green Bay.

The Packers quarterback reportedly landed back in Wisconsin in his private jet late on Monday night.

Aaron Rodgers has landed in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/5kxzuUNvtb — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) July 27, 2021

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers has officially landed in Green Bay. Here he is in the plane and being escorted out of the airport.



This will be Rodgers’ 17th season with the Green Bay #Packers. Could this be his last? pic.twitter.com/jOv2uo9zJ1 — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) July 27, 2021

This coming just hours after the team made some concessions to appease him for at least one more year.

Now, it’s just about playing football.

The Packers will get to doing that Wednesday.

The first practice of training camp is scheduled for 10:10 a.m.

