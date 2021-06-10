Don’t tell me it’s just one day.

For the first time in his NFL career, Jordan Love was the story ON THE FIELD on Wednesday.

Love, by all accounts, lit up minicamp practice in Green Bay, hitting multiple eye-popping throws and leading a scoring drive in the 2-minute drill to end practice.

Maybe most impressive to me, Love was confident in his post-practice presser, being peppered with questions about his predecessor.

When asked if he’d be ready to start Week 1, Love didn’t tiptoe around the question.

He didn’t say he’s just going to take it one day at a time and see where he ends up.

Instead, he said, “100%.”

That’s a confident dude.

This all means nothing, and it means everything at the exact same time.

Maybe it’s just a flash in the pan.

But if Wednesday’s Jordan Love is the real Jordan Love, the entire dynamic of the Aaron Rodgers situation changes.

All of a sudden, Rodgers has competition.

All of a sudden, the prospects of a trade become more realistic.

All of a sudden, the chances of the Packers catching lightning in a bottle three times in a row seem realer than they did just one day ago.

Click HERE for more Extra Points