Erosion.

It’s real.

Like the Fox River feeding into Green Bay or waves rolling into the Lake Michigan shore, all it takes is time.

It’s slow, then it’s fast.

The constant stream of pressure and repetition eats away at the landmass until…BANG…all at once, a chunk falls into the water.

The Packers said all the right things on Tuesday.

Matt LaFleur is hopeful the situation can be resolved.

David Bahktiari stands with his friend.

Davante Adams wants his quarterback.

Devin Funchess understands what Aaron is going through.

The messaging was perfect.

They all get a 10 out of 10 for how they handled the situation.

That’s easy to do on Day 1.

But when’s the breaking point?

When does support for Rodgers turn into animosity?

At some point in this holdout – and that’s what it is, now, a holdout – Aaron Rodgers’ teammates will have a change in heart.

Patience will erode into “dude, we gotta go, so get on board or we’re leaving without you.”

Odds are that some in the locker room are already feeling that way.

If this isn’t resolved by the start of training camp, you’re going to start seeing chunks fall into the water.

