On the first day of mandatory mini-camp at the Green Bay Packers practice facilities, there were two points of note according to ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde.

The first was the noticeable but not surprising absence of the NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers. The other?

“Jordan Love looked bad,” said Wilde. “It was the worst he’s been in the three practices we’ve seen.”

According to Wilde, Love overthrew receivers on numerous occasions and was terribly inaccurate.

“He sailed a ball over the receiver’s head down the right sideline and he missed him so bad that I was standing against the wall of the Hudson Center and the ball hit me out of bounds,” said Wilde. “It was an epic overthrow.”

