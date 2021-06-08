Today’s the day. The Packers open up mandatory minicamp in Green Bay.

But will Aaron Rodgers show up?

Former Packers tight end Mark Chmura says “no.”

“If he wasn’t there last night, my guess is he’s definitely not showing up.”

The Packers can now decide if they will fine Rodgers for missing each practice, or waive the fine as an excused absence. But how will that impact the rest of the team?

“The locker room kind of stays out of for now. They’ll really start get frustrated if he doesn’t show up for training camp.”

He says the fines really are not a sticking point.

“If that’s the way to get back and it’s a way to sweeten the pot. My guess is that to entice him to come back, they will probably excuse him from this mini camp. That’s part of being the quarterback. They get special treatment. We certainly knew that with Brett and Reggie, that they got certain perks that the other guys didn’t.”

For the full interview with Chmura on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.