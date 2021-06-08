Will Aaron Rodgers show up to mandatory minicamp today?

Your guess is as good as mine.

At this point, it looks more likely that he doesn’t than that he does.

So, let’s operate under that assumption.

If Rodgers doesn’t show, the Packers can fine him over $93,000.

The Packers could also choose to waive those fines, granting Rodgers an excused absence.

That would be a mistake.

By waiving the fines, you’re relinquishing all control of the situation to Aaron.

You’re pushing off a conflict for another six weeks until the start of training camp.

And most dangerously, you’re risking dividing your locker room even more over how this situation is being handled.

$93,000 isn’t going to make or break this entire situation.

It’s not enough to be a peace offering to Rodgers, nor is it enough to be his final straw.

If he doesn’t show up, the rules say to fine him, so fine him.

In this particular case, you’ve gotta treat him like every other player…even though he’s not.

