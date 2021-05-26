Jordan Love is getting exactly what he needs this week: a chance.

The 2020 first round pick is stuck in the middle of a standoff that he, himself, had nothing to do with.

Now’s his chance to take advantage of the situation.

Love didn’t have a normal 2020. None of us did.

But the year of the pandemic was particularly punitive for the rookie QB.

He didn’t have a rookie minicamp. He didn’t have voluntary OTA’s. He didn’t have mandatory team minicamp. He didn’t have a normal training camp. He didn’t get to play in preseason games. He didn’t even get to dress because he was the “break glass in case of COVID emergency QB.”

As far as I’m concerned, 2021 is Jordan Love’s rookie season.

He’s already showing signs of improvement according to head coach Matt LaFleur, who said Tuesday that it’s clear that Love made some strides in the offseason.

Don’t get me wrong: the Packers are toast if Jordan Love has to start Week 1 this season.

But that doesn’t mean he can’t have a great, long NFL career.

It takes time, and it takes reps.

Jordan Love is getting both in spades this offseason.

It’s on him to take advantage.

