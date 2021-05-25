Aaron Rodgers has spoken.
The quarterback joining Kenny Mayne’s final edition of SportsCenter late Monday night.
First, he joked that he was just there “so he won’t get fined.”
Aaron Rodgers joined @Kenny_Mayne for his final SportsCenter:— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 25, 2021
“I’m just here so I won’t get fined. … I’m just here because it’s your last show and that ‘s the only reason I’m here.” pic.twitter.com/hzcFgmVWYQ
He then finally spoke about the coaching staff, his teammates, and the culture in Green Bay.
Aaron Rodgers spoke with @Kenny_Mayne about where he stands with the Packers: pic.twitter.com/VeSBspFVLL— ESPN (@espn) May 25, 2021
And then there was how the interview ended…
.@Kenny_Mayne ended his interview with @AaronRodgers12 in style 😂 pic.twitter.com/cQP2zT8zdy— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 25, 2021
You can see more of the interview here.