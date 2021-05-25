Aaron Rodgers has spoken.

The quarterback joining Kenny Mayne’s final edition of SportsCenter late Monday night.

First, he joked that he was just there “so he won’t get fined.”

Aaron Rodgers joined @Kenny_Mayne for his final SportsCenter:



“I’m just here so I won’t get fined. … I’m just here because it’s your last show and that ‘s the only reason I’m here.” pic.twitter.com/hzcFgmVWYQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 25, 2021

He then finally spoke about the coaching staff, his teammates, and the culture in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers spoke with @Kenny_Mayne about where he stands with the Packers: pic.twitter.com/VeSBspFVLL — ESPN (@espn) May 25, 2021

And then there was how the interview ended…

You can see more of the interview here.