There’s a new quarterback in town.

The Packers are signing former Jaguars starter Blake Bortles to a one-year deal.

Bortles hasn’t started since 2018, but did lead the Jags on a memorable run to the AFC Championship Game in 2017.

On the surface level, it would seem like a good insurance plan should Aaron Rodgers hold out or be traded.

I can assure you it’s not that.

The truth may be even more concerning.

Bortles isn’t insurance for Rodgers. He’s insurance for Jordan Love.

This signing, at minimum, means that the Packers are not ready to just hand the backup job to last year’s first round pick.

They want him to compete for it.

Bortles isn’t just a camp arm.

This is a guy that led a team within 2 inches of the Super Bowl relatively recently.

If Rodgers decides to hold out or is traded, it’ll likely be Bortles, not Love, that’ll start Week 1 in New Orleans.

That says everything you need to know, not only about Love, but about Brian Gutekunst, as well.

Click HERE for more Extra Points