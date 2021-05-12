MILWAUKEE — Ahead of the official NFL schedule release Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers already know their first opponent.

The Saints will open the regular season vs the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome! (FOX/3:25 pm CT)



Full Saints schedule will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com at 6:45 pm CT



NFL Network's Schedule Release show at 7 pm CT

The Packers will hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 12 for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff.

WTMJ will be featuring the Packers Schedule Release Show hosted by Greg Matzek and Gabe Neitzel on Facebook Live beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m.

You can also listen live on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee.