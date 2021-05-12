GREEN BAY- The quarterback room at Lambeau Field is getting more crowded.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are signing former Jacksonville Jaguars, and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles to a one year deal.

Updated: Packers are signing veteran QB Blake Bortles today, per source. https://t.co/lGZjtDhfE6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2021

Details of Bortles’ contract are still unknown.

Bortles was drafted 3rd overall by the Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the franchise, starting 73 out of a possible 75 games. During his time with the Jags Bortles had his best season in 2015 when he threw for 4,428 yards, 35 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

After his time in Jacksonville, he played one season in Los Angeles with the Rams, appearing in 3 games, starting none. In his career he’s thrown for more than 17-thousand yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.