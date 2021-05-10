It’s time for Aaron Rodgers to talk.

11 days ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news of Rodgers’ unhappiness and desire to not return to Green Bay.

Since then, everybody and their mother has weighed in on what they think should happen.

Current and former teammates, current and former coaches, front office members, fans, media.

We’ve even heard from major characters in this story.

Mark Murphy, Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst, and Brett Favre.

We’ve heard from everybody except the person that matters the most.

Aaron Rodgers could put an end to all of this by just telling the truth.

What do you want?

If you want to be traded, say it.

If you won’t come back without a new contract, say it.

If you want Gutey fired, say it.

Stop the speculation. Stop the drama. Say what you want to say.

You’ve got the power to end the whole damn thing, but you’re letting it drag on.

Call a presser, do a radio interview, post a video on Twitter for all I care.

Silence is bad for everybody, most of all, Aaron Rodgers, himself.

Click HERE for more Extra Points