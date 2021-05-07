Aaron Rodgers or the Packers?

Who was it that decided to leak the story about the quarterback’s frustration and desire not to return to Green Bay?

Apparently, it was neither.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported the story first last Thursday afternoon, told The Dan Patrick Show yesterday that no one in the Rodgers’ camp nor anyone within the Packers organization was the source in his decision to break the story when he did.

He accrued a bunch of information over the course of the offseason and decided to go with his story on Thursday.

Packers fans, and really, NFL fans as a whole, are outraged.

My question is why?

Nothing Schefter reported is inaccurate.

Aaron Rodgers is frustrated. He does not want to return to Green Bay.

Mark Murphy has acknowledged it. Brian Gutekunst has acknowledge it. Matt LaFleur has acknowledged it. Aaron Rodgers has acknowledged it. It’s real.

They can be disappointed that it’s out in the public, but that doesn’t make it fake or fabricated.

You can quarrel with the timing of dropping the story mere hours before the NFL Draft, but there’s a reason behind that, too.

Rumors were circulating that morning that Rodgers could be involved in a draft day trade.

Schefter probably felt like he couldn’t hold his story any longer, so he ran with it.

He did nothing wrong.

He’s got a responsibility to the truth and to his employer.

As far as I’m concerned, he’s fulfilled his responsibilities to both.

