I did a live radio hit in Denver yesterday.

Let me tell ya, the guys at Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 would do damn near anything to get their hands on Aaron Rodgers.

Who could blame them?

The reigning NFL MVP is available, and they don’t have a quarterback.

Their afternoon guys, Nate Kreckman and Andy Lindahl, asked me a question that got me thinking: What sort of deal would it take to get Brian Gutekunst to swallow his pride and trade away Aaron Rodgers?

For what it’s worth, I’m already on the record in last Friday’s Extra Points saying that the Packers should make that trade.

I think the differences between Rodgers and Gutey are irreparable.

So, without further adieu, here’s what I think it would take…

Draft picks. Multiple first round draft picks must be included. At minimum, Denver’s in 2022 and 2023. A quarterback. Whoever Gutey prefers. Teddy Bridgewater. Drew Lock. It doesn’t matter. Both Gutey and Matt LaFleur have passively admitted that Jordan Love isn’t ready to play by saying that they want Aaron Rodgers back. They need a quarterback to fill the gap in 2021 until Love is ready to start. A young star. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Defensive end Bradley Chubb. First round pick Patrick Surtain II. This is the reigning NFL MVP we’re talking about here. Denver’s gotta make it worth my while.

This isn’t an “and/or” thing. I would need a package of all of that.

It’s gonna take a sweet, sweet deal to get Brian Gutekunst to budge.

But, eventually, somebody will make an offer that he can’t refuse.

