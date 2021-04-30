It’s hard to envision a happy ending here.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly voiced to multiple members of the Packers organization that he doesn’t want to be back in 2021.

Despite that desire, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst continues to say that the Packers want Aaron back and have no intention of trading him.

Those are polar opposite views of the exact same situation.

A number of outcomes could happen here, none of them positive.

Option 1 is that that Rodgers and the Packers talk through their differences, which seems like an impossibility at the moment.

Rodgers has made it pretty clear that he doesn’t want to be back, reportedly turning down a contract extension and a restructure.

Option 2 is Aaron deciding that he’s not going to play at all in 2021.

That would force the Packers’ hand to either trade him or eat a huge chunk of his salary while starting Jordan Love.

Option 3 would be the Packers trading away the reigning NFL MVP.

There is no good outcome.

The only way this works out well for the Packers is if Jordan Love is the third coming of Favre and Rodgers.

The only way the Packers could make Aaron Rodgers happy in Green Bay is to fire Brian Gutekunst.

At this point, even that might not be enough.

This all needs to end.

Brian Gutekunst needs to trade Aaron Rodgers.

He made the decision to draft Jordan Love.

Now, he has to live with the seismic repercussions.

