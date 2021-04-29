Brian Gutekunst is making a habit out of trading up.

The Packers GM has moved up to a select a player in the first round of each of the last three drafts.

In 2018, it was Jaire Alexander. In 2019, Darnell Savage, Jr. And, of course, 2020 gave us Jordan Love.

Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher says Packers fans shouldn’t be surprised by anything that happens tonight.

“What you’ve seen with Gutey is that if he has somebody he really likes, you’re going to go get him,” Tauscher told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “With a team that was 13-3 back to back seasons, you don’t necessarily need 9, 10, 11 draft picks. You really want to get 4 or 5 guys that are going to really be able to help impact your football team. I wouldn’t be surprised at all tonight if Gutey is aggressive, gives up a 3rd or 4th round pick, to go get somebody he thinks can make a huge impact.”

The Packers will start the night with the 29th overall pick.

As it stands, they have 10 draft picks in all.

The draft starts at 7 p.m.

