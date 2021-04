GREEN BAY — An all-time fan favorite in Green Bay has been retired for a few seasons, and he says nothing is changing on that front.

Jokingly, former Packer Wideout Jordy Nelson, or “White Lightning,” told the Pat McAfee Show that he “burned about 600 acres of pasture” on his property and that he is having fun in retirement.

Based on this video, it certainly sounds like he’s having fun.

“Onto the next chapter,” Nelson concludes.