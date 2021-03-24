Just over two weeks into the free agent period and the Packers off-season philosophy is clear: Run it back.

Instead of shopping in the free agent candy store, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst is applying focus and resources toward bringing back key players from a 13-3 team that finished one win shy of a Super Bowl berth.

Aaron Jones – the cream of the free agent crop at running back – is back on a 4-year deal.

A productive tight end group remains intact with Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis.

Not in position to spend $39 million on multi-year deal for Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, the Packers, instead, are bringing back veteran Kevin King on a one-year prove-me deal.

Contracts have been restructured for starters Preston Smith, Adrian Amos, Billy Turner and Mason Crosby.

After opting out of the 2020 season, wide receiver Devin Funchess is back on a low-risk contract.

I get it – fans appreciate an aggressive approach to free agency and to this point, the Packers only outside free agent signing is a long snapper.

But there is also something to be said for keeping your own. The Packers have done a better job retaining talent from last year’s NFC Championship team than expected.

The team will miss Cory Linsley and Jamaal Williams but are well equipped to absorb the blow of those losses.

To say the Packers have done “nothing” would be a gross misrepresentation of the truth. Their focus just happens to be on retaining their own.

