The NFL schedule is expected to be revealed sometime in April.

When it comes out, expect to see 17 games on the Packers schedule.

Before too long, an 18-game schedule will be a reality.

For nearly a decade, the league has been interested in an 18-game regular season. Their plan went to the backburner as lawsuits involving former players began to mount.

The league realized its cosmetic stance on player safety and push for additional games was a stark contradiction.

Now that the boiling pot of lawsuit water has cooled, the league is inching its chips toward the table.

The NFL will use the pandemic and drop in salary cap to fuel its argument for more regular season games to be played. Players will demand a reduction in pre-season contests.

Both will get their way.

The league and players will agree that – including the pre-season and regular season – 20 total games will be played.

What does it mean for the Packers? It means another marquee game against a first-place team from the AFC.

What does it mean for the league? It means their stance on player safety once again takes a back seat to the millions of dollars that will be generated.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.