MILWAUKEE — JJ Watt seems to be one of the most charismatic professional athletes there is, and now that he’s a free agent he can really show his true self.

In a tweet, Watt poked fun at a fan who is getting impatient with the three-time NFL Defensive Player of The Year.

I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant man…



You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city. https://t.co/eQXD3eNVFJ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 22, 2021

Watt was cut by the Houston Texas a couple weeks ago and still has ample time to find his new home. Many Green Bay fans are hoping the Wisconsin native will return home to play for the green and gold, however there are other rumors surrounding the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns.

Only time will tell, but for now we will continue to enjoy Watt’s comedy online.