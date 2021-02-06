GREEN BAY — A season that set the bar high, offensively, for years to come will be the way Green Bay Packer fans remember 2020.

Congratulations to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is officially taking home the third NFL MVP Award of his career. Rodgers is now in extremely elite company, joining Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history to eclipse at least three league MVPs.

As a franchise, Green Bay now has the most MVP awards and award winners of any team in the league: Nine MVP awards among five total players.

Paul Hornung (1961),

Jim Taylor (1962)

Bart Starr (1966)

Favre (1995-1997)

Rodgers (2011, 2014, 2020).

Because Favre was a co-recepient of the 1997 NFL MVP, Rodgers technically holds the most in the history of the team.

A Look Back At 2020

Despite the season ending on a sour note, some of the offensive statistics put #12 and his offense near the category of best-ever.

In 2020, Rodgers threw for a career-high 48 touchdowns. To put that in perspective, Punter JK Scott punted the ball just 47 times, by far the fewest amount in Packers history. 18 of those TDs went to Davante Adams, who ended with more touchdowns than Mason Crosby field goals (16).

In 60 trips to the red zone, or what they call the “Gold Zone”, the Packers offense scored TDs on 48 of those trips. According to the team, that is the most successful TD rate in the NFL in the last 40 years.

If that isn’t enough, Rodgers also set the NFL record with 14 games with a passer-rating over 100.0, while leading all QBs with a completion percentage of 70.7.

The two highest NFL passer ratings now belong to Rodgers: 121.5 in 2020 and the NFL record 122.4 in 2011.

2020 Touchdown Passes