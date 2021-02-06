GREEN BAY — Arguably one of greatest defensive backs to ever step foot on the gridiron is officially heading to Canton, Ohio and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to Green Bay Packers legendary DB/Safety Charles Woodson, who will enter as one of the most accomplished defensive players the NFL has ever seen.

In his career, Woodson was an eight-time NFL All-Pro (four first-team All-Pro selections), a nine time pro-bowler, and to this day holds the Packers’ franchise record for interceptions returned for touchdowns (9) and total defensive touchdowns (10).

Woodson played 11 seasons with the Oakland Raiders and seven with the Packers, but had his best season in 2009 when he was named NFL Defensive Player of The Year.

His gold jacket will be the 27th in franchise history, the second-most of any NFL franchise (Chicago Bears 30).