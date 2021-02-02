Some things just didn’t line up.

That’s the feeling I had after listening to Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst speak for nearly an hour on Monday morning.

Both LaFleur and Gutey did their best to ensure that Aaron Rodgers will be the Packers’ quarterback for years to come, but three glaring discrepancies stuck out to me…

#1 – You can say Aaron is going to be your quarterback, but does Aaron want to be your quarterback?

Rodgers wants a financial guarantee. He wants his contract restructured to have guaranteed money past this season. When the Packers make that jump, we can all breathe easy, but I’m not sure the Packers want to make that jump. Until that happens, this cloud is going to loom over the organization.

#2 – Someone isn’t being entirely honest about the Rams making a run at Rodgers.

Gutekunst openly denied the report saying, “there’s no truth to that, whatsoever.” Okay, that’s fine, but it came from somewhere. Maybe it was a miscommunication to the reporter. Maybe someone in the Rams’ organization made it up. Maybe Gutey is trying to cover up the fact that it happened. But everyone can’t be right. I’m inclined to believe that something happened, even if it was as simple as Gutey picking up the phone, saying “no,” and hanging up.

#3 – Jordan Love is still a Green Bay Packer.

When asked about Love’s future, Gutey said that the organization has no problem grooming a young quarterback for more than a couple of years before playing him. He cited Aaron Brooks and Matt Hasselbeck as previous examples of the Packers doing just that. Here’s the problem: neither one of those dudes was a first round pick. Brooks was a fourth-rounder, Hasselbeck, a sixth. Make no mistake: Gutey wants to play his guy.

If Love doesn’t play, Gutekunst knows it won’t be Aaron Rodgers on the clock, anymore.

It’ll be Packers GM, himself.