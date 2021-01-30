HOUSTON — Well, wouldn’t this be something. The face of the Houston Texans franchise for the last decade could be on the move this offseason, as the team figures out which path to take.

According to multiple NFL insiders, including Ian Rapoport, Watt’s contract may make sense elsewhere in 2021.

As the #Texans continues to undergo a facelift, the team knows it will have a decision on Watt. The sense from me and @MikeGarafolo is that it might make more sense elsewhere. https://t.co/TSVyy5AiKd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2021

Watt is a Wisconsin native, and there is no question Green Bay Packer fans would be overjoyed to have the future hall of fame pass rusher join their team. That being said, the Packers are facing some serious salary cap issues this offseason, but could make this work if they say goodbye to some fan favorites like Aaron Jones.

As far as Watt goes, he’s been openly frustrated about his team’s current state. For the last several years, they’ve underperformed and missed the playoffs. Now there’s a new regime and head coach, adding more sense to the potential move. On top of all of that, their star QB Deshaun Watson has scrubbed his social media clean of Texans mentions, and has demanded a trade.

If Houston decides to enter a rebuild, moving Watt’s contract becomes very likely. It would save them $16-17 million next season.

Not to mention, it would make it easier to gift him the Miller Park sign.